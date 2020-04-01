When the reconstruction of Main Street is completed later this year, the four transformed downtown blocks will feature a total of 20 permanently placed decorative benches. Action taken by the City Council last week will allow each bench to be personalized with a three inch by nine inch plaque. The plaque will be able to accommodate either three lines of text (up to 20 characters on each line), or four lines of slightly smaller text (up to 22 characters per line). The Main Street bench program is an opportunity to recognize an individual, family, company, organization or whatever your imagination desires while supporting the transformation of La Porte City’s downtown district. The cost to purchase a personalized bench is $1,200, which includes the cost to inscribe the permanent plaque. Each plaque inscription will reviewed and approved by the City Council prior to placement on Main Street.

If interested in creating a lasting legacy on Main Street, individuals or groups are encouraged to contact Jane Whittlesey, City Clerk at 342-3396, or send an email to lpcclerk@lpctel.net for a bench order form. Forms are also available at the Main Street Welcome Center.