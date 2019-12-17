Change Headline. COPY AND PASTE IT INTO PERMALINK

By Jan Erdahl

Looking for a gift for someone special? Need an idea for that person who has EVERYTHING? We have the perfect solution! Consider giving them an engraved brick that not only honors them, but supports the Future Fund endowment of the La Porte City FFA Historical and Ag Museum.

This endowment was established in 2018 and is managed by the Friends of the Museum, a group that is dedicated to building an endowment to ensure the stability and future of the Museum. By purchasing a brick you are making an investment in the future and assuring the operation of the Museum for generations to come.

Bricks may be purchased for $500.00, $1000.00 and $5000.00 and will be placed in front of the fire station and jail house on Chestnut St. Brick forms are available on line on the City’s web site (click under government, city department, museum, Friends of the Museum.) If you have questions, please contact Jan Erdahl at 215-0257 or email friendsofthemuseum@lpctel.net.

Contributions of any amount can be made to the endowment. Every donation helps to ensure a bright future for the Museum. Please mail contributions to Friends of the LPC Museum, PO Box 6, La Porte City, IA 50651.