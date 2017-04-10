Kristen Lowe, of Dysart, has been initiated into Cardinal Key Honor Society at Iowa State University. Lowe graduated Union High School in 2014 and is currently a student majoring in Agriculture & Society, Public Relations, and minoring in Agronomy at Iowa State.

Cardinal Key Honor Society is the highest All-University Honorary at Iowa State University.



Now a junior at Iowa State, Lowe has been involved in the Iowa State University Honors Program, Agricultural Communicators of Tomorrow Club, Freshmen Council, ‘CALS Connections’ Publication, CALS Council, Delta Gamma Eta Psi Fraternity, and served as a Cyclone Aide. She has completed professional internships with Iowa State University New Student Programs, Iowa Corn Growers Association, and the National Pork Producers Council in Washington, D.C. She is currently a communications intern for the Iowa Grain Quality Initiative, and has accepted a communications and government relations internship with Renewable Energy Group for the summer. In the future, she sees herself working in the agricultural industry in either public or governmental relations.