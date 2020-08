Wartburg College

Spring 2020 Graduates

Dysart – Trevor Krug, Bachelor of Arts in History, American History Education and World History Education, Summa Cum Laude, son of Rick and Janene Krug; Weston Krug, Bachelor of Music Education, Summa Cum Laude, son of Rick and Janene Krug

La Porte City – Kassie Hennings, Bachelor of Music Education, Cum Laude, daughter of Kurt and Jill Hennings