Kirkwood Community College
Fall 2019 Dean’s List
Gilbertville – Victoria Corkery, Haley Thumann
La Porte City – Devin Dugan, Kayla Grigg
Hawkeye Community College
RedTail student-athlete Academic All-Conference Honors
The Iowa Community College Athletic Conference awards first-team honors to student-athletes with a 3.5 GPA or above, while second-team members earned between 3.0-3.49 GPA. Hawkeye Community College Area student-athletes include:
La Porte City – Jayden Jolley, Volleyball: Second Team; Lauren Phillips, Women’s Soccer: Second Team
Mount Auburn – Allissa Hendryx, Dance: First Team
Mount Mercy University
Fall 2019 Dean’s List
Dysart – Emily Dobson, Molly Kvidera
Mount Auburn – Supreme Franky