Kirkwood Community College

Fall 2019 Dean’s List

Gilbertville – Victoria Corkery, Haley Thumann

La Porte City – Devin Dugan, Kayla Grigg

Hawkeye Community College

RedTail student-athlete Academic All-Conference Honors

The Iowa Community College Athletic Conference awards first-team honors to student-athletes with a 3.5 GPA or above, while second-team members earned between 3.0-3.49 GPA. Hawkeye Community College Area student-athletes include:

La Porte City – Jayden Jolley, Volleyball: Second Team; Lauren Phillips, Women’s Soccer: Second Team

Mount Auburn – Allissa Hendryx, Dance: First Team

Mount Mercy University

Fall 2019 Dean’s List

Dysart – Emily Dobson, Molly Kvidera

Mount Auburn – Supreme Franky