University of Iowa
2019 Fall Term President’s List (4.0 GPA):
La Porte City: Emma Peters
2019 Fall Term Dean’s List:
Buckingham: Morgan Niebergall
La Porte City: Kimberly Sides, Wesley Hanson, Madison DeWitt
University of Northern Iowa
2019 Fall Term Dean’s List:
Buckingham: Abigail Johnson, Teagan Prouse
Dysart: Jonathan Hellman, Payton Hellman, Bobbie Hilmer, Audrey Powers, Krystal Putz, Emily Schmidt, Heather Vaughn, Madison Winter
La Porte City: Callie Brandanger, Taryn Davis, Maggie Driscol, Kyle Gross, Emily Miehe, Wesley Powell, Delaney Schares, Olivia Snyder, Dylan Stech, Max Thomsen, Austin Timmer, Holly Wandschneider, Ethan Wellman, Morgan West, Emma Wilson
2019 Fall Term Graduates:
Dysart: Jonathan Hellman, BS Mfg Eng Tech & BA Technology Management, with Honors; Abigail Ollendieck, BA Middle Level Educ, Dual Major Soc Sci Tech-Plan B, All Soc Sci, with High Honors
La Porte City: Brady Driscol. BA Physical Education; Heather Hammersley, BA Earth Science; Cole Reiter, BA Technology Management; Ethan Wellman, BA Accounting, with High Honors