University of Iowa

2019 Fall Term President’s List (4.0 GPA):

La Porte City: Emma Peters

2019 Fall Term Dean’s List:

Buckingham: Morgan Niebergall

La Porte City: Kimberly Sides, Wesley Hanson, Madison DeWitt

University of Northern Iowa

2019 Fall Term Dean’s List:

Buckingham: Abigail Johnson, Teagan Prouse

Dysart: Jonathan Hellman, Payton Hellman, Bobbie Hilmer, Audrey Powers, Krystal Putz, Emily Schmidt, Heather Vaughn, Madison Winter

La Porte City: Callie Brandanger, Taryn Davis, Maggie Driscol, Kyle Gross, Emily Miehe, Wesley Powell, Delaney Schares, Olivia Snyder, Dylan Stech, Max Thomsen, Austin Timmer, Holly Wandschneider, Ethan Wellman, Morgan West, Emma Wilson

2019 Fall Term Graduates:

Dysart: Jonathan Hellman, BS Mfg Eng Tech & BA Technology Management, with Honors; Abigail Ollendieck, BA Middle Level Educ, Dual Major Soc Sci Tech-Plan B, All Soc Sci, with High Honors

La Porte City: Brady Driscol. BA Physical Education; Heather Hammersley, BA Earth Science; Cole Reiter, BA Technology Management; Ethan Wellman, BA Accounting, with High Honors