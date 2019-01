Des Moines Area Community College

Named to the 2018 Fall Academic All-Region honors for volleyball:

La Porte City: Peyton Parker, 1st Team

Allen College

Fall Semester 2018 Dean’s List:

Dysart: Emily Cayton, Nursing-BSN; Lydia Lorenzen, Nursing-BSN

La Porte City: Chloe Grosse, Nursing-BSN

Clarke University

Fall Semester 2018 Dean’s List:

Brandon: Jenna Weber