University of Northern Iowa
2019 Graduates:
Dysart: Tate Hadachek, BA Management:Organizationl Leadership; Ted Tecklenburg, BA Finance: Investments, Real Estate
La Porte City: Megan Gloede, BA Family Services; Jess Larison, Magna Cum Laude, BA Social Science; Jaden Rausch, BA Communication Disorders; Grace Sparks, MA Post-Secondary Education: Student Affairs; Josie Vaughn, BA Marketing: Advertising & Digital Media
2019 Spring Semester Dean’s List:
Buckingham: Abigail Johnson
Dysart: Jonathan Hellman, Payton Hellman, Bobbie Hilmer, Abigail Ollendieck, Audrey Powers, Krystal Putz, Emily Schmidt, Heather Vaughn, Madison Winter
La Porte City: Hunter Flreshner, Megan Gloede, Jacob Holschlag, Jaden Rausch, Max Thomsen, Austin Timmer, Ethan Wellman, Morgan West
Mt. Auburn: Jacob Higgins, Ryan Miller
Buena Vista University
2019 Dean’s List and Graduate:
Cedar Falls: Travis Heth, BA Graphic Design – Visual Communication
Kirkwood Community College
2019 Spring Semester Dean’s List:
Dysart: Jared Rice
Gilbertville: Victoria Corkery, Madison Frost, Maddy Kayser, Shane Schellhorn
La Porte City: Susan DeVries, Kayla Grigg
Mount Auburn: Allissa Hendryx
Upper Iowa University
2019 Spring Semester Dean’s List:
La Porte City: Chelsea Scott, Tabitha Stwalley, Stephanie Sparks
Des Moines Area Community College
2019 Dean’s List and Graduate:
La Porte City: Peyton Parker, Business Administration and Liberal Arts