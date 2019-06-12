Hawkeye Community College

The following are Hawkeye Community College spring semester graduates and programs of study.

Buckingham: Carly Ackman, Digital Mass Media

Dysart: Benjamin Hach, Natural Resources Management

Gilbertville: Max Gardner, Liberal Arts; Rachel Weber, Liberal Arts

La Porte City: Isabel Dedrick, Liberal Arts, Honors; Maggie Driscol, Liberal Arts; Austin Frush, Diesel Truck Technology; Brendalee Fulton, Accounting; Corey Hewitt, Electronics Installer; Daniel Jenkins, Welding; Ethan Kayser, Liberal Arts; Andee Mentel, Early Childhood Education; Kyle Oline, Ag Business Management; Treyton Slater, Liberal Arts; Blake Thoma, Ag Business Management; Blake Thoma, General Agriculture; Josephine Wilson, Liberal Arts.

Iowa State University

Buckingham: Madison Howard, BS, Agricultural Business

Dysart: Noah Garwood, Bachelor of Industrial Design, Industrial Design, Dakota Hopper, BS, Management; Drake Mossman, BS, Software Engineering

La Porte City: Gabriel Klein, BS, Software Engineering; Justin Rottinghaus, BS, Agricultural and Life Sciences Education; Katelyn Ternus, DVM, Veterinary Medicine; Brooke Thiele, Bachelor of Fine Arts, Interior Design.