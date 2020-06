University of Iowa

Spring 2020 Dean’s List

Dysart – Chloe Heitmann

La Porte City – Madison DeWitt, Wesley Hanson, Emma Peters, Cade Rahlf, Kimberly Sides

Iowa State University

Spring 2020 Graduates

Buckingham – Will Reiter, BS-Agricultural Business, Cum Laude

Dysart – Jadin Hennings, BS-Elementary Education, Magna Cum Laude; Cole Moody, BS-Agricultural Studies, Magna Cum Laude

La Porte City – Ryan Connolly, BS-Computer Engineering, Magna Cum Laude; Mitchell Hanson, BS-Agricultural Studies; Caleb Larison, BS-Agricultural Engineering, Honors Program Member, Cum Laude and BS-Global Resource Systems, Cum Laude; Nickolas McQuilkin, BS-Agricultural Studies; Wyatt Samuelson, BS-Agricultural Systems Technology, Magna Cum Laude; Mitchell Wilson, BA-Interdisciplinary Studies and BS-Management

Warburg College

Winter/May Term 2020 Dean’s List

Dysart – Jace Glenn

La Porte City – Kassie Hennings