Area University Graduates
Spencer Elliott of Dysart was awarded a Doctor or Physical Therapy degree at Clark University in Dubuque at its. 147th Commencement Ceremony held May 13, 2017.
In addition, Mariah Scott of La Porte City graduated from the University of Dubuque on Saturday, May 13 with a Bachelors of Arts degree, Magna Cum Laude.
Spring Dean’s List Honorees
Kirkwood Community College has released its Dean’s List for the Spring 2017 Semester:
Dysart – Marcos Franco
La Porte City – Susan Devries, Charles Kronschnabel, Megan Means
Upper Iowa University announces the Dean’s List for the Spring 2017 Semester:
Dysart – Jennifer Docekal
La Porte City – Zachary Bunston, Darian Davis, Rachel Hicks, Barbara Johnson, Angelena Purdy, Tabitha Stwalley