Area University Graduates

Spencer Elliott of Dysart was awarded a Doctor or Physical Therapy degree at Clark University in Dubuque at its. 147th Commencement Ceremony held May 13, 2017.

In addition, Mariah Scott of La Porte City graduated from the University of Dubuque on Saturday, May 13 with a Bachelors of Arts degree, Magna Cum Laude.

Spring Dean’s List Honorees

Kirkwood Community College has released its Dean’s List for the Spring 2017 Semester:

Dysart – Marcos Franco

La Porte City – Susan Devries, Charles Kronschnabel, Megan Means

Upper Iowa University announces the Dean’s List for the Spring 2017 Semester:

Dysart – Jennifer Docekal

La Porte City – Zachary Bunston, Darian Davis, Rachel Hicks, Barbara Johnson, Angelena Purdy, Tabitha Stwalley