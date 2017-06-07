At Iowa State University’s spring commencement ceremonies held May 26, 2017, Bachelor of Science degrees were awarded to area students:
Brandon- Alan Sturtz, BS, Supply Chain Management
Dysart – Kayli Folkerts, BS, Management Information Systems; Joseph Kvidera, BS, Agricultural Studies
La Porte City – Brenden Kuhn, BS, Athletic Training; Emily Samuelson, BS, Agricultural & Life Sciences Education, Cum Laude
Making the Grade – June 7, 2017
At Iowa State University’s spring commencement ceremonies held May 26, 2017, Bachelor of Science degrees were awarded to area students: