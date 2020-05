Iowa State University

College of Agriculture and Life Sciences 2020 Spring Graduates:

Buckingham: Will Reiter, Agricultural Business

Dysart: Cole Moody, Agricultural Studies

La Porte City: Caleb Larison, Agricultural Engineering; Mitchell Hanson, Agricultural Studies; Nickolas McQuilkin, Agricultural Studies; Wyatt Samuelson, Agricultural Systems Technology

College of Human Sciences 2020 Spring Graduate:

Dysart: Jadin Hennings, Elementary Education and endorsements in Mathematics and Reading,

Summa Cum Laude and also awarded the Dean’s Recognition Award by Iowa State University