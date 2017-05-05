Jackie Barz is a 2017 Black Hawk County Farm Bureau scholarship winner. Jackie is the daughter of Jim and Melanie Barz of La Porte City. She is a senior at Union High School. She has been on honor roll and received numerous All Academic Awards for volleyball and basketball. She has been active in volleyball, basketball, track, FFA and Future Business Leaders of America.

Jackie plans to attend Point Loma Nazarene University and major in Biology/Chemistry. Jackie plans to continue to medical school after college. Her goal is to become a neurologist that diagnoses and treats patients with diseases and disorders of the brain, spinal cord and nerves.

She says, “While I know Bio-Chem will be a challenging major, I believe that I have what it takes to complete my four-year degree and continue on the tough path of medical school. I have a strong work ethic and do everything to the best of my ability, especially things I am passionate about. I am very passionate about my future and believe that I could change many lives with my degree.”

Black Hawk County Farm Bureau wishes Jackie great success in her future endeavors.