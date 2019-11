Upper Iowa University

August 2019 Graduates:

La Porte City: Jacie Gray MBA Human Resources, Management Emphasis; Phillip Medina, BS Business Administration

July 2019 Graduates:

La Porte City: Tabitha Stwalley, BA Elementary Education, Magna Cum Laude; Tammy Weisenberger, BS Business Administration, Magna Cum Laude

Iowa State University, College of Agriculture and Life Sciences

2019-20 scholarships awarded to undergraduate students:

Buckingham: Aubree Beenken, Arthur Molln Scholarship in Animal Science

Clutier: Karly Jans, Blossom Brandt Agricultural Endowment

Dysart: Cole Moody, The Edna Rathman Endowed Scholarships in Agricultural Studies

La Porte City: Caleb Larison, Cargill Global Resource Systems Leadership Academy and Global Resource Systems Major Fund; Wyatt Samuelson, Fred Foreman Scholarship for Growth in Leadership Participation