Clarke University

The following area student was named to the Dean’s List at Clarke University for the Spring 2018 semester. Students must have earned a 3.65 grade-point average or above, on a 4.0 scale.

Brandon: Jenna Weber

Hawkeye Community College

The following are Hawkeye Community College spring semester graduates and their programs of study.

Dysart: Brittany Ecklund, Dental Hygiene; Ariel Klang, Human Resource Management; Lindsey Ocheltree, Early Childhood Education; Sara Stillwell, Liberal Arts

Gilbertville: Abigail Frost, Liberal Arts; Trey Frost, Business Administration; Sonya Snapp, Animal Science

La Porte City: Katelynn Adams, Early Childhood Education; Malissa Bergmeier, Practical Nursing; Jared Cunningham, Digital Mass Media; Nicole Dierks, Dental Hygiene; Brendalee Fulton, Accounting Technician; Christian Hoyas, Truck Driving & Transportation Training; Traci Johnson, Hospitality Management; Jade Manning, Web Programming & Development; Marisa Mathews, Liberal Arts; Vincent Neil, Electromechanical Engineering Technology; Christopher Schmidt, Business Administration; Miranda Sovich, Practical Nursing; Elijah Yanes,

Liberal Arts

Hawkeye Community College has announced the Dean’s List for the spring 2018 semester. To make the Dean’s List, an individual must be a full-time student and successfully complete 12 or more credits during the semester with a semester GPA of 3.50 or better for courses taken at Hawkeye. Area students achieving that honor:

Buckingham: Olivia Sebetka

Dysart: Erica Butterfield, Benjamin Hach, Trinatee Hutchings, Mason Kelling, Ariel Klang, Aubri Mossman

Gilbertville: Michael Even, Jordan Schmitz, Katelyn Steffen

La Porte City: Katelynn Adams, Grant Daniels, Maggie Driscol, Avery Gardner, Chloe Grosse, Jade Manning, Wesley Powell

Mount Auburn: Ryan Miller

Iowa State University

Graduating students seeking teacher licensure were corded at a ceremony on Friday, May 4, in C.Y. Stephen’s Auditorium:

Buckingham: Tessa Reiter, Elementary education, Magna Cum Laude

Dysart: Cara Hach, Elementary education

Other area graduates:

Dysart: Brandon Hill, Bachelor of Science, Finance, Magna Cum Laude

La Porte City: Natalie Hanson, Bachelor of Science, Biological Systems Engineering, Honors Program Member, Summa Cum Laude

Students named to the Dean’s List at Iowa State University must have earned a grade point average of at least 3.50 on a 4.00 scale while carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours of graded course work. Area students honored include:

Brandon: Sarah Vandewalle

Buckingham: Aubree Beenken, Madison Howard, Tessa Reiter, Will Reiter, Zane Seuser

Dysart: Noah Garwood, Jadin Hennings, Brandon Hill, Kristen Lowe, Nicole Lowe, Cole Moody, Drake Mossman, Hallie Spore

Gilbertville: Kayla Reiter

La Porte City: Ryan Connolly, Savannah Downing, Natalie Hanson, Elizabeth Klein, Gabriel Klein, Caleb Larison, Courtney Powell, Brady Rempe, Justin Rottinghaus, Payton Sash

Loras College

Loras College has announced the names of students who achieved Dean’s List status for the 2018 spring semester. A student must earn a 3.5 grade point average.

La Porte City: Gabrielle Pranger

Mount Mercy University

A commencement ceremony was held Sunday, May 20, 2018, at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids. May graduates include:

Dysart: Sarah Ternus, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Summa Cum Laude; Rachel Vaughn, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Honors Magna Cum Laude

Simpson College

Simpson College congratulates students named to the 2018 spring semester Dean’s List. Students named to the Dean’s List earned a 3.7 to 3.99 GPA.

La Porte City: Dylan Stech

Upper Iowa University

Upper Iowa University has announced the Dean’s List for the 2018 spring semester. To be honored, a student must have earned a minimum 3.50 grade point average for the semester.

Dysart: Florence Grote

La Porte City: Barbara Johnson, Darian Kibe, Stephanie Sparks, Sydney Stout

Wartburg College

Wartburg College has recognized 477 students who were named the 2018 Winter/May Term Dean’s List. Those honored include:

Dysart: Kassie Hennings, Trevor Krug, Weston Krug

Gilbertville: Mitchell Stover

La Porte City: Breann Bader, Amber Rottinghaus