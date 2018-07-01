University of Northern Iowa

The following students have been named to the Dean’s List for the Spring 2018 semester at the University of Northern Iowa:

Dysart: Jeremy Hartman, Jonathan Hellman, Bobbie Hilmer, Abigail Ollendieck, Krystal Putz, Heather Vaughn, Madison Winter

La Porte City: Jacob Clark, Brady Driscol, Elizabeth Even, Emily Johanningmeier, Jess Larison, Michael Riesberg-Timmer, Ethan Wellman, Morgan West

Mt. Auburn: Morgan Hendryx, Jacob Higgins

Recent graduates of the University of Northern include:

Dysart: Courtney Cayton, BA-Biology, with high honors; Savannah Jensen, BA-Physical Education; Taylor Raub, BA-Theatre: Performance

La Porte City: Lauren Barz, BA-Health Prmtn: Wellness & Fitness; Samantha Barz, BA-Elementary Education; Jessica Bohnstengel, BA-Elementary Education; Jacob Clark, BA-Movement & Exercise Science: Exercise Science; Elizabeth Even, BA-Social Work; Becky Wellman, BA- Management:Financial

Mount Mercy University

The following area students are named to Mount Mercy University’s Spring 2018 Dean’s List:

Dysart: Sarah Ternus, Rachel Vaughn

Buena Vista University

The following student recently graduated from Buena Vista University:

La Porte City: Kolten Bader, BA

University of Oklahoma

The following area student was listed on the University of Oklahoma Norman campus honor roll and was also honored on the President Honor Roll with a 4.0 grade point average for the spring 2018 semester:

La Porte City: Allison Johanningmeier