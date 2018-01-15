Wartburg College Degree

At the Winter Commencement held December 10, 2017 at Wartburg College in Waverly, Leah Jungling was awarded a Bachelor of Arts degree (Cum Laude) in Actuarial Science. She is the daughter of James and Debra Jungling of La Porte City.

Iowa State University Degrees

La Porte City natives Adria Bechthold and Elijah Kautz graduated from Iowa State University in Ames following the 2017 fall semester. Adria was awarded a Bachelor of Science degree (Summa Cum Laude) in Early Childhood Education. Eli earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Agricultural Engineering.