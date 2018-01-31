Hawkeye Community College 2017 Fall Graduates
Dysart – Benjamin Hach, Nat’l Resources Aide, with high honors
La Porte City – Bailey Bruce, Liberal Arts; Kaila Brustkern, Liberal Arts, with high honors; Kyele Clapp, Business Administration; Vincent Neil, Electronics Technician; Carly Sparks, Liberal Arts
Kirkwood Community College 2017 Fall Dean’s List
Brandon – Leneasa Power
La Porte City – Sean Brown, Susan Devries, Megan Kirby, Charles Kronschnabel
Des Moines Area Community College 2017 Fall Dean’s List
La Porte City – Peyton Parker
Upper Iowa University 2017 Fall Dean’s List
Dysart – Aubri Hansen
Evansdale -Bryanna McFarland, Angelena Purdy
La Porte City – Florence Grote, Barbara Johnson, Darian Kibe, Stephanie Sparks, Tabitha Stwalley,