Rachel Babinat, daughter of John and Nadine Babinat of rural La Porte City, graduated cum laude from High Point University in High Point, North Carolina. She earned her B.S. B.A. degree with a double major: Business Administration and English Literature. Rachel was an active member of the co-ed fraternities of Phi Alpha Delta and Sigma Tau Delta. She had her critical essay published in the undergraduate research journal “Innovation” and was awarded the Edward J. Piaciento Award for Scholarly Writing. In the fall she will be pursuing her Juris Doctorate (J.D.) degree at Marquette University School of Law in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.