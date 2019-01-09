Mariellyn Runyan, age 95, of La Porte City, died Tuesday, January 8, 2019 at La Porte City Specialty Care.

She was born March 5, 1923 in Cedar Rapids, the daughter of Harold O. and Frances W. (Black) Thune. Mariellyn graduated from Cedar Rapids Jefferson High School and earned a Bachelor’s degree from Upper Iowa University. She was united in marriage with Donald L. Runyan on March 1, 1944 in La Porte City. He preceded her in death on February 25, 2003.

Mariellyn taught mathematics, Spanish and computer sciences at La Porte City High School for 30 years, retiring in 1975. She was a member of St. Paul United Methodist Church in La Porte City. Mariellyn and Don enjoyed many summers of retirement with family and friends fishing at Lake Ida, Minnesota.

Survivors include a son, David (Sue) Runyan of Cresco; four daughters, Judy (Duane) Robinson of Earlville, Sharon (Jud) Anton of Jesup, Marleen (Tim) Darnell of Le Claire and Debra (Donald) Huck of Jesup; 16 grandchildren; 37 great grandchildren and one more on the way; a brother, Tom (Gloria) Thune of Cedar Rapids; a sister-in-law, Janet Thune of Scottsdale, AZ and a brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Ted and Dorothy Runyan of Ft. Collins, CO.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; a granddaughter, Laura S. Kayser; a sister, Betty Joy Atchison and a brother, Robert Thune.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, January 14, 2019 at St. Paul United Methodist Church, 501 Sycamore Street in La Porte City, with burial in West View Cemetery. Public visitation will be held from 1:00-4:00 p.m. Sunday, January 13, 2019 at La Porte City Funeral Home, 606 E. Main St., La Porte City and an hour prior to the services on Monday at the Church.

Memorials may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice, PO Box 2880, Waterloo, IA 50703; Union Schools Dollars for Scholars, 200 Adams St., La Porte City, IA 50651 or St. Paul United Methodist Church, 501 Sycamore St., La Porte City, IA 50651.

