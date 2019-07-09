Marilyn Ann Purdy, 76, of La Porte City, died Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at La Porte City Specialty Care. She was born May 25, 1943 in Waterloo, the daughter of Leland and Elizabeth Bottema Raymond. She was a 1961 graduate of La Porte City High School and attended Gates Business College.

She married Lee Purdy on May 25, 1963 in La Porte City.

Marilyn worked for six years as a Secretary for La Porte City School Board and was Bookkeeper for La Porte City CO-OP/ECIC for 32 years, retiring in 2012.

She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in La Porte City, Benton County Porkettes, West View Cemetery Board and Bruce Township Trustees.

She enjoyed traveling with family, playing cards and spending time with her grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband, Lee of La Porte City; two daughters, Andrea (Jeff) Philyaw of Winchester, VA, Malinda (Shawn) Hansen of La Porte City; one son, Chad (Missie) Purdy of La Porte City; seven grandchildren, Zachary (Kelsey) Morris of West Liberty, Daniel (Anna) Philyaw of Clear Brook, VA, Teal (Kyele) Ludemann of La Porte City, Stallone, Gibson and Carter Purdy all of La Porte City, Ashlyn Philyaw of Winchester, VA; one great granddaughter, Rayna Philyaw; four step grandchildren, Amanda Hansen of Manchester, Taylor (Kyle) Robbins of Edgewood, Bryan (Alexandra) Eriksen of Cedar Rapids, Carson Hansen of Manchester; five step great grandchildren; one sister, Linda (Everett) Young of Marion.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:00 AM Friday, July 12, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with burial in the West View Cemetery, both in La Porte City. Public visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. Thursday at La Porte City Funeral Home and also one hour before the service at church.

Memorials may be directed to La Porte City Ambulance Service or Care Initiatives Hospice.

Online condolences may be left at www.kearnsfuneralservice.com.