Marion F. Spence, 92, of La Porte City, passed away Saturday, January 11, 2020, at Bickford Assisted Living in Cedar Falls.

Marion was born August 1, 1927, in Bruce Township in Benton County. She married George J. Spence on June 25, 1946 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in La Porte City. They resided in Traer in the Veterans’ Housing before moving to La Porte City four years later.

She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church. She was an avid bridge player, loved antiques, junking, auctions, and enjoyed having fun at the cabin. She loved going to the casino and most importantly spending time with her family and friends. She had three antique stores in La Porte City, the last one, Reflections, that she loved.

Marion is survived by her six children; daughter, Becky Schulte of Ft. Dodge‚ daughter, Teresa (Richard) Rubendall of Waterloo‚ son, Gil (Rebecca) Spence of Dubuque‚ son, Stan (Cindy) Spence of Mt. Auburn‚ son, Timothy Spence of Phoenix‚ AZ, daughter, Ann Smith of Chandler‚ AZ; a brother, Tom (Lena) Gill of Fayetteville‚ AR; two sisters-in-law, Carolyn Gill of Jesup, IA and Winnie Lambert of CA; 14 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Mayme (Lassen) Gill; her husband, George J. Spence; two sisters, Ann O’Connor and Karen McIntyre; four brothers, Jim, Jack, Mark, and Greg Gill; two great grandsons, Sam Schulte and Richard Rubendall; and a son-in-law, Ralph Schulte.

A Private Family Memorial Mass will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in La Porte City.

Memorials may be directed to Unity Point Hospice, 1825 Logan Ave, Waterloo, IA 50703 or Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Capital Campaign, 1020 Poplar St., La Porte City, Iowa 50651.

La Porte City Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements, 319-342-3131.