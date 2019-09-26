Grab family and friends and join American Lutheran Church members for their annual Pork Chop Dinner on Wednesday, October 9.

Serving will begin at 4:30 PM in the church’s Fellowship Hall (801 Monroe Street, La Porte City) and go until 7 PM. Cost is $9 for adults and $5 for kids ages 4-10. Carry-outs are available. Stop in or call ahead to the church, 342-2852 to make arrangements.

Enjoy mouth-watering pork chops grilled to perfection by the Black Hawk County Pork Producers, along with all the extras!