Marlin L. Clark, age 69, of Sumner, and formerly of La Porte City, died Tuesday, August 1, 2017 at UnityPoint Allen Hospital in Waterloo.

He was born March 9, 1948 in Waterloo, the son of Luverne and Ida (Ora) Clark. Marlin graduated from Wapsi Valley High School, Fairbank and he was a veteran of the U.S. Army.

Marlin worked for Pries Aluminum in Waterloo for many years. He enjoyed being outdoors fishing and liked to watch western movies.

Survivors include a daughter, Theresa (Doug) Stearns of Dunkerton; two sons, Jeremy (Brandee) Clark of Waverly and Michael Clark of Dewar; four grandchildren and three step great grandchildren; his twin brother, Marvin (Sue) Clark of Unionville, MO; three sisters, Linda Wester of Virginia Beach, Susan Weatherford of Alabama, and Denise Staker of La Porte City; three half-brothers, Gary Clark of La Porte City, Dale Clark of Missouri and Roger Verch of Oelwein.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sisters.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, August 4, 2017 at La Porte City Funeral Home, 606 E. Main St. in La Porte City. Private family inurnment will take place at a later date in West View Cemetery in La Porte City with Full Military Honors. Public visitation will be held from 1:00-2:00 p.m. Friday at the Funeral Home.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

