Marlys E. Buck, 94, of La Porte City, died Monday, September 2, 2019 at La Porte City Specialty Care of natural causes. She was born December 22, 1924, in La Porte City the daughter of Ivan Walter and Vera Marie Mosley Buck.

She worked as a House Cleaner for both private residence and business.

Marlys was a member of Heartland Community Church in La Porte City. She enjoyed latch hooking, embroidery, going on walks and being outdoors.

She is survived by one sister, Lois Boone of Stone Lake, WI; two brothers, Russell (Carol) Buck of Brooksville, FL, and Walter Buck of La Porte City; one brother-in-law, Marvin Yarrington of La Porte City and many nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death were her parents; one sister, JoAnn Yarrington and one nephew, Lowell Buck.

Services will be held 10:30 a.m. Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Heartland Community Church with burial in the West View Cemetery, both in La Porte City. Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until service time Saturday at the church.

Memorials may be directed to Heartland Community Church 703 Bishop Ave., La Porte City, Iowa 50651.