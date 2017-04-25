Allen College is proud to induct associate professor emerita, Mary Brown, into the Allen College Distinguished Alumni Hall of Fame as part of its 2017 class.

Brown pioneered service learning at Allen College and served as the director of the Center for Engagement, Learning and Leadership from 2010 to 2013. She has been instrumental in outreach activities at Allen College to help expose nursing students to various community agencies that help serve the Cedar Valley as well as a variety of other community based activities.

Brown retired in December 2015 after more than 40 years of service as a registered nurse. Recognition for this honor took place at the alumni reunion Friday, April 21 at Allen College.