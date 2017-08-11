Mary Brownlie Hindman, 100, daughter of John and Ida Dougan Brownlie, was born December 6, 1916 in rural Winterset, Iowa. She graduated from Winterset High School in 1934 (during the depression), borrowed $100 from her aunt to attend Business School in Peoria, IL and later Monmouth College, Monmouth, IL. Mary died on August 8th surrounded by family in Cedar Rapids. Funeral services will be held 1:00 PM on Monday, August 14, 2017 at Cedar Memorial Park Chapel of Memories. Family will greet visitors an hour prior to the service, beginning at noon, at the Cedar Memorial Chapel Stateroom. Following the service there will be a cookie reception. A private family burial will be at Fairfax Cemetery.

Mary had many memories of riding into Cedar Rapids with her aunt on a horse and buggy to deliver their eggs and cream to families. On the way back she could sit on the step and drag her feet. As a child, her family took a vacation to Yellowstone Park in a Model T. The female family members slept in a tent and the males on the ground. She also rode three on a motorcycle to Iowa City on old, old Highway 218.

During WWII, she worked in the Engineering Department of a defense contractor (LaPlant-Chaute Manufacturing Company) where she met her future husband. She also volunteered at St. Luke’s Hospital as a nurse’s aide due to the shortage of nurses. On December 19, 1945, she and Albert C. Hindman were married in Cedar Rapids after he was discharged from the Army Air Corp. He preceded her in death on April 30, 1975.

After her husband graduated from Lincoln Chiropractic College in Indianapolis, they moved to La Porte City and her husband started his practice. They raised their two daughters there. They made family vacations to Washington DC, New York City, Canada, the Lake of the Ozarks, the Southwest and various places around the Midwest. In 2013 she moved to Cedar Rapids to be closer to her daughters.

She is survived by two daughters, Mary Kathryn Hindman and Jeanne Hindman (Steve Hauser); two granddaughters, Muriah Mikolajczak all of Cedar Rapids; CaraLynne Livingston of Lincoln, NE; and many nieces and nephews.

Mary was preceded in death by two sisters, Martha Hauser of Winterset and Margaret Miller of Sun City, AZ and a brother, Robert Brownlie of Cottonwood, AZ and a son-in-law, Thomas A. Parks and Richard Livingston (father of granddaughter CaraLynne).

Church was always an important part of Mary’s life. She grew up in the United Presbyterian Church, where she attended Sunday school. Mary’s parents were Sunday school teachers, with her father teaching for 50 years. Mary was also active in 4H. Mary reported that her parents and her church youth leaders were very influential in her life.

In La Porte City Mary was a long-time member of the Women’s Club and St Paul’s United Methodist Church. Mary served on many church boards, including United Methodist Women, and taught Sunday school for 15 years. She was a member of the Resident Advocacy Committee of the La Porte City Nursing and Rehab Manor. She worked as a secretary for 23 years at the La Porte City Utilities.

Mary enjoyed her family, especially her granddaughters, gardening, flowers (African Violets were a favorite), and the great outdoors. She loved traveling and the time she spent in Arizona with her sister and assorted relatives was special. She also kept her spunk, her positive attitude and great curiosity her entire life. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

Donations may be made to La Porte City Library, La Porte City FFA Museum, St Paul’s United Methodist Church in LaPorte City, Asbury United Methodist Church, or directed to the donor’s choice.

