Mary Jean Dickson, 83, passed away on Monday, June 24, 2019, at NewAldaya Lifescapes of Cedar Falls. She was born October 23, 1935, in Independence, the daughter of Marley and Marion (Dunlap) De Haven. Mary Jean married Paul Dickson on July 12, 1958 at Zion Lutheran Church of Waterloo. She was a graduate of West High School in Waterloo and earned her teaching degree from the Iowa State Teacher’s School (UNI). Mary Jean taught in the Manchester and La Porte City School Districts until 1961 when she became a full-time mother and homemaker. In 1985, she earned another degree from UNI in Women’s Studies. Once her children were grown, Mary Jean worked at the Lutheran Home, as a substitute teacher at Kinder Care and for St. John Lutheran Church as a Preschool assistant and in the front office. She was an active member at St. John until moving into NewAldaya Lifescapes where she faithfully attended Sunday services and continued to explore her faith.

Mary Jean is survived by her husband of nearly 61 years, Paul; her son, David (Lisa Sundell) Dickson of Boulder, CO; two daughters, Lynda (Jon) Loy of Waterloo and Janet (Gary) Martinson of La Porte City; five grandchildren: Audra (Chip) Andrew of TX, Madison DeWitt of La Porte City, Hannah and Natasha Dickson of Boulder, CO, and Collin Loy of Waterloo; and one great-grandchild, Carson Andrew.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Services will be held 11:00 am Monday, July 1, 2019 at the NewAldaya Lifescapes Chapel in Cedar Falls with burial at Garden of Memories in Waterloo. Visitation will be 3:30-5:00 pm on Sunday at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home in Cedar Falls and one hour prior to services at NewAldaya on Monday.

Memorials may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice.

Online condolences may be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.

Mary Jean enjoyed keeping busy with many interests and hobbies. She loved gardening, canning and crafting with her children. She was an avid sewer making clothing for her kids, dolls and Barbies. Mary Jean kept an active home and loved decorating for all the holidays throughout the year and served an elaborate Holiday buffet during Christmas time. She was an avid letter writer to all who knew her and collected inspirational messages and poems to include with each letter. She had a passion for making custom calendars for her family with special heart-felt messages and pictures.