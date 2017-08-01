Mary Lou Oberhauser, age 80, of La Porte City, died Monday, July 31, 2017 at Covenant Medical Center in Waterloo.

She was born May 8, 1937 in Pittsburgh, PA, the daughter of Bernard and Anna (Fabina) Erb. Mary Lou was a graduate of Allegheny (PA) High School. She was united in marriage to Bernard Oberhauser on November 10, 1956 at Most Holy Name Church in Pittsburgh, PA.

Mary Lou and Bernard were dairy farmers for many years near La Porte City. She also worked for UNI Concessions for 15 years. Mary Lou was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and St. Catherine’s Circle. She loved to go on long walks with Bernard and was fond of a good joke.

Survivors include her husband, Bernard of La Porte City; a daughter, Linda (Dennis) Weidemann of La Porte City; two sons, Steven Oberhauser of Eagan, MN and Ted (Robyn) Oberhauser of La Porte City and two grandchildren, Illian and Arden Oberhauser.

She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Theodore and Bernard Erb.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, August 3, 2017 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 1021 Poplar Street in La Porte City with burial in West View Cemetery. Public visitation will be held from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 2, 2017 at the Church; where a vigil service will be held at 7 p.m. Visitation will also be held an hour prior to the services on Thursday at the Church.

La Porte City Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials may be directed to Catholic Charities, 1229 Mt. Loretta Ave., Dubuque, IA 52003.

