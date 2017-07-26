MaryEtta Burr, 73, of Waynesville, North Carolina, passed away on Monday, July 3, 2017.

MaryEtta, who was the wife of the late Dane Burr, was also preceded in death by her daughter, Megan Cryberg of Chardon, Ohio, and her parents, Cliff and Faye Burr of La Porte City.

She is survived by her son, David Cryberg (Becky MacDonald), her granddaughter Rachel Cryberg of Beverly Hills, Mi., and her brother, Jim Burr (Kathy Miller) and their children Diana Simpson (Dick) and Tom (Jaisha Patel) and their families in Orlando, Fl.

MaryEtta graduated from La Porte City High School in 1962 and from Ohio State University where she earned a BFA in Ceramics in 1966. MaryEtta enjoyed working in clay and being in her studio creating beautiful stoneware and pottery in the hope that her art would be used in everyday life. For more than 20 years, MaryEtta and her late husband, Dane, built Burr Studio on Main Street in downtown Waynesville into a well-respected art gallery featuring their art and the art of many talented local and regional artists. In addition to her commitment to her art and the local artist community, MaryEtta was passionate about the lives of her family and friends. She could often be found sharing news about her granddaughter, Rachel, or laughing with friends in the gallery over a cup of tea.

Family and friends gathered Saturday, July 8 at the Wells Funeral Home Event Center to celebrate MaryEtta’s life. For anyone wishing to make a contribution in her memory, the family has requested donations to be made to the American Diabetes Association (www.diabetes.org).