U.S. Air Force Airman Mason H. Scott graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.

The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.

Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

Scott is the son of Jenna and Chad Scott of Dysart, Iowa.

He is a 2019 graduate of Union High School.