The Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Master Gardener program will hold its core training sessions this fall for individuals interested in becoming Master Gardeners.

The Master Gardener program is looking for people who are passionate about volunteering and gardening. No previous garden knowledge is required. The program equips volunteers to grow in knowledge about gardening best practices. After the training, Master Gardeners volunteer in their community, making significant contributions such as giving produce to food banks for food security and making Iowa’s fairgrounds and main streets beautiful.

Master Gardener training sessions will be held here in Black Hawk County and across the state. Due to the Coronavirus, this year’s sessions will be online. Trainees will be able to watch videos sent to them weekly and take part in an online group discussion on Tuesdays at 6:30 PM beginning in late August and running through November. Training fees are $195.

Those interested in the course can apply at https://mastergardenerhours.hort.iastate.edu/application-form.php. Applications for the Master Gardener Program are due by August 21.

For more information please call Steven Eilers at 319-234-6811 or email him at seilers@iastate.edu.