Silos & Smokestacks National Heritage Area (SSNHA) honored the Heritage Area’s finest during its 14th Annual Golden Silo Awards & Barn Party.

Awards are presented to individuals and organizations whose contributions demonstrate excellence in preserving and telling America’s agricultural story, both past and present.

Among the individuals and organizations recognized for their contributions was La Porte City’s Maureen Hanson, who received the Golden Silo Award for Outstanding Volunteer. The award recognizes an individual who has given tirelessly to the Silos & Smokestacks National Heritage Area.

The Golden Silo Award for The Alan Hutchings Outstanding Visionary was presented to Dave Bell of Dyersville. The award honors an individual, organization, business, agency, or local government who has shown sustained support for the Heritage Area for more than five years, created a legacy in heritage development that has made all the difference, and provided leadership in the heritage development movement. This is the eighth year for this award, named for Alan Hutchings of the National Park Service, whose vision was so critical to our very creation as National Heritage Area.

The Golden Silo Award Partner Site honors a Partner Site who has shown excellence in interpreting the story of American agriculture. This award was presented to the National Farm Toy Museum of Dyersville.

The Golden Silo Award for Outstanding Preservation in Agriculture was presented to Waterloo’s John Deere Tractor & Engine Museum. It honors an individual, organization, project, business, agency, or local government who has shown extraordinary effort in preserving the icons of American agriculture.

Through a network of sites, programs and events, Silos & Smokestacks National Heritage Area tells the story of farm life and agribusiness-past and present. Visitors can learn about and experience agriculture at a variety of museums, historic sites, and farms. One of 49 federally designated heritage areas in the nation, Silos & Smokestacks is an Affiliated Area of the National Park Service. The heritage area covers 37 counties in the northeast quadrant of Iowa. To plan your visit, go to www.silosandsmokestacks.org.