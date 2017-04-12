Maxine (Shaner) Benda will turn 99 on April 12, 2017. She was born in La Porte City to Port and Bessie Shaner. Maxine has three sons, Ken, Dale and Jim (deceased), four grandchildren and six great grandchildren.
Cards may be sent to her at 12147 Kober Rd., La Porte City, IA 50651.
Maxine Benda – 99
Maxine (Shaner) Benda will turn 99 on April 12, 2017. She was born in La Porte City to Port and Bessie Shaner. Maxine has three sons, Ken, Dale and Jim (deceased), four grandchildren and six great grandchildren.