Maxine J. Benda, age 99, of La Porte City, died Thursday, November 23, 2017 at La Porte City Specialty Care.

She was born April 12, 1918 in La Porte City, the daughter of Porter and Bessie (Huber) Shaner. Maxine graduated from La Porte City High School with the Class of 1933. She was united in marriage with Edward J. Benda on January 11, 1939 in Cresco, Iowa. He preceded her in death on April 12, 1983.

Maxine was a lifelong homemaker. She also worked for a time at the La Porte City canning factory, Rockwood Motel and the poultry plant in Vinton. She was a member of St. Paul United Methodist Church and enjoyed playing in bowling league, growing flowers in her garden and spending time with animals. Maxine loved to play cards and bingo.

Survivors include 2 sons, Ken (Pat) Benda and Dale (Toni) Benda, all of La Porte City; 4 grandchildren, Christina (Brian) Jesse, Kevin (Marlene) Benda, Pam (Dave) Steinick and James (Suzanne) Benda; 6 great grandchildren, Mitchell, Morgan, Emily, Lucas, Julia Rose and Gabriel; and a sister, Lois (Willard) Jesse of La Porte City.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a son James Benda who died on April 1, 1967; her husband Edward; and 3 brothers, Lowell, Delbert “Clare” and Robert Shaner.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 AM Tuesday, November 28, 2017 at St. Paul United Methodist Church, 501 Sycamore St. in La Porte City, with private family inurnment at a later date in Westview Cemetery. Public visitation will be held from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Monday, November 27 at La Porte City Funeral Home and an hour prior to the services on Tuesday at the church.

Memorials may be directed to St. Paul United Methodist Church, 501 Sycamore St., La Porte City, IA 50651 or La Porte City Specialty Care, 1100 Highway 218 N., La Porte City, Iowa 50651.

