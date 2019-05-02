Zone A

100 Anton Dr. Robitaille Sat. 8-4. Household goods and more.

128 Palmer Dr. Pudil/Boger Fri. 9-6 & Sat. 7:30-1. Oak corner entertainment center, secretary w/top hutch, sewing cabinet, acoustic guitar w/soft case/strings/picks, Weslo treadmill, Sentry fire chest, HP laser jet M1319 print/scan/copy/fax, holiday & home decor, jr girls-adult clothes, books, jigsaw puzzles, craft supplies including floral, wood, fabric and yarn, lots of misc.

Zone B

6 Bruce Ln. Barber Family Thu. 5 pm-dark, Fri. 10 am-dark & Sat. 8-?. Large garage sale! Baby clothes, toddler clothes, baby and toddler toys,reclining high chair, changing table, toddler bed, crib & sheets, baby walker, 2-booster seats for chairs, car seat, kids floor piano, blankets, cloth diapers, stationery recumbent bike, infant bath, shoes, women’s clothes (small-1X), Brooks tennis shoes, Coach purse and wristlet, 31 bag, DVD’s, tools, knick-knacks and more.

18 Bruce Ln. Myers Family Sat. 7-3. Vintage linens, plus size women’s clothing, books, Playstation 2 bundle, many collectibles (some still in boxes and china dolls), toys, variety of clothes and household items, very good quality.

206 Case Rd. Harkness Fri. 4-7 & Sat. 8-2. Egg rolls, crab rangoon, pancit, fried rice (we take orders), commercial pizza oven, countertop prep cooler, adults and kids clothes.

208 Valley Dr. McFarland Thur. 12-6, Fri. 8-6 & Sat. 8-1. Large oak desk, multi-function laser printer/scanner/fax, Christmas quilt, decorations and dishes, bedspread, blankets, large glass rectangular patio table & chairs, booster seats, toys, tools, slide projector & trays and lots of misc.

Zone C

905 Pine St. Multi Family (Diercks, Schmitz, Neil) Fri. 1-6 & Sat. 8-Noon. Lots of household items: George Foreman grill, programmable slow cooker, ss wall-mount microwave, 40” Hisense flat screen TV. Clothes – jr. & 2X women’s, 2X men’s t-shirts, Union jackets, Calico Kitten figurines, lots more – many items barely used.

707 Madison St. Fri. 8-5 & Sat. 8-2. Household, bikes, child’s kitchen with accessories, tractor collection, small household furniture items, clothing, something for everyone!

1021 Poplar St. Sacred Heart Church Sat. 8-Noon.LARGE sale including furniture, home decor, paintings by Rayona Roszell and many other items!

407 Schull Ave. YARD SALE-Buck Fri. & Sat. Primitives, yard ornaments, other miscellaneous.

1309 Comstock St. (Sweet Addition). Althof Fri. Noon-7, Sat. 7-Noon. Baby gates (doorway & stairs), Bumbo, high chairs, pack n play, baby and kids clothes, toys, games, basketball hoop, twin bed frame w/dresser and book shelf, home decor, kitchen items and much more!

14808 Hwy. 218 South. Kuhn-Frush-Kuhn Fri. 8-7. Washer, dryer, stove, table & chairs, college dorm items, wall decorations, swings & slide for swing set, miscellaneous household items, some clothes.

Zone D

1200 Bishop Ave. Fri. & Sat. 7-?. Household, clothes, lots of misc. Something for everyone!

104 Chestnut St. Multi Family Sale Thur. 5:30-7:30, Fri. 1-7 & Sat. 9:30-2. Tables, lamps, other furniture, home goods, clothes.

207 Sycamore St. Fri-Sat-Sun 8-?. Sunday everything will be 1/2 price and bag price. Baby clothes, baby items, toys, adult clothes (sizes up to plus size in both mens and womens), comics, tents, tables of odds and ends and household items.

304 7th St. Thu. 4-7 & Fri. 8-6. Blankets, sheets, rugs, towels, kitchen items, curtains, material, John Deere items, roasters, crockpots, grill, cookbooks, cookie jars, salt & pepper shakers, tomato cages, brooder, calf feeder, mother of the bride dresses, Christmas & St. Patrick’s Day stuff, Union apparel, lighted makeup mirror.

Dysart

Citywide Garage Sales in Dysart Saturday, May 4,

8 AM – 1 PM. Maps available at John’s Qwik Stop.