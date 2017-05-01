Getting older doesn’t mean what it used to. For many aging Americans, it is a phase of life where interests, goals, and dreams can get a new or second start. Today, aging is about eliminating outdated perceptions and living the way that suits you best.

Take Barbara Hillary, for example. A nurse for 55 years who dreamed of travel, at age 75 Hillary became the first African American woman to set foot on the North Pole. In 2011, at age 79, she set another first when she stepped onto the South Pole. Former president George H.W. Bush celebrated his 90th birthday by skydiving. Actress Betty White, now 95 years old, became the oldest person to host Saturday Night Live in 2010, coincidentally during May—the same month recognized as Older Americans Month (OAM).

Since 1963, OAM has been a time to celebrate older Americans, their stories, and their contributions. Led by the Administration for Community Living (ACL), the annual observance offers a special opportunity to learn about, support, and recognize our nation’s older citizens. This year’s theme, “Age Out Loud,” emphasizes the ways older adults are living their lives with boldness, confidence, and passion while serving as an inspiration to people of all ages.

NEI3A will use OAM 2017 to focus on how older adults in our communities are redefining aging—through work or family interests, by taking charge of their health and staying independent for as long as possible, and through their community and advocacy efforts. We can also use this opportunity to learn how we can best support and learn from our community’s older members.

During OAM, we encourage community members to stop in and visit the La Porte City Senior Center located at 300 1st Street in La Porte City. The Center offers a wide variety of programs and services including educational opportunities; health, fitness, and wellness programs; social and recreational activities; and meals and nutrition. Community members can also get vital information about local services that can help them stay healthy and independent.

Meals are offered on a donation basis to anyone age 60 years or older. Otherwise the cost of the meal is $8.28. Menus can be found on the NEI3A website at http://www.nei3a.org/our-services/meals.aspx. If you would like to find out more information about the center, please call 866-468-7887. For meal reservations, please call the day before you plan to attend.