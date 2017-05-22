The Iowa Association of School Boards (IASB) invites communities to celebrate and thank their local school board members during School Board Recognition Month, May 1-31, 2017.

This commemorative month recognizes the impact school boards have on public education and the work they do on behalf of Iowa’s students. More than 2,000 K-12 public school, area education agency and community college board members volunteer their time to ensure all students have access to a strong and meaningful education. These locally elected citizens oversee billions in educational expenditures, develop policies and make critical decisions that impact their entire community.

As the 2016-17 school year comes to a close, IASB thanks school board members for their hard work and dedication governing Iowa’s public education system.