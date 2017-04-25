Please help shower Dennis and Marie McFarland with cards in celebration of their 50th wedding anniversary. Cards can be sent to 3072 Butler Ave., Brandon, IA 52210.

Dennis and Marie were married April 29, 1967 at Sacred Heart Church in La Porte City. They have four children: William (Tami) McFarland and Jeffrey (Chris) McFarland, both of La Porte City, Denise (Edward) Biretz of Fairbank, and Debra (Joel) Swanson of Maquoketa and eight grandchildren.

A family trip is planned for later this summer.