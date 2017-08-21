Darryl and Lorraine (Harkness) McFarland will be celebrating their 50th Wedding Anniversary.

The couple was married at Sacred Heart Church in La Porte City on September 2, 1967. Darryl is a retired John Deere foundry and Lorraine is a retired homemaker. They continue to reside in La Porte City.

They have three children: Ed (Wanda) McFarland, Patrick (Tracy) McFarland, and Lori (Jada) McFarland all of La Porte City. They have three granddaughters: Kari (Lance) Murphy of North Liberty, Bryanna McFarland of Evansdale, and Alexis McFarland of Cedar Rapids.

An Open House is being hosted by their family at the Veterans Memorial Hall in La Porte City on Saturday, September 2, 2017 from 11AM-3 PM. The couple request no gifts.

If you would like to send a card, their address is: 600 First Street, La Porte City, IA 50651