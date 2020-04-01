By Pastor Mike Ashman Zion Lutheran Church – Jubilee, Rural La Porte City

Dear Friends,

As I look out the window, things look downright gloomy – don’t get me going on what we see on TV or in the news. Most of us are holed up in our houses because of the virus. May I give three words of advice:

1) Do not let the situation define who you are. We have been so inundated with fear that we find that we do not know what way to turn. I feel that. I get that. God did not create humanity to be total isolationists or fatalists. Use your creativity to define how you will spend this time. I have family that right now are knitting, crocheting and making all kinds of handicrafts; not only to fill their time, but also to challenge their mind. I myself have been watching YouTube videos on how to create webcasts for worship – something that I probably would have never done before.

2) God created us to live in community. Over the past few days, I have reached out to some of the more vulnerable members of our church community to do a status check. I likewise gave my 90-year-old mother another list of people she could talk to. It is good to express your feelings: the fear, the sadness and the loneliness. Talk about them, then give them over to God. Send out notes of encouragement; even in this high-tech age, people still live to receive snail-mail.

3) Never give up hope. Find new and creative ways to express how you feel. A saying from back in the 70’s, “Speak to the Sky”(ok, it’s an old Rick Springfield song – now I am really dating myself.) Sing like no one else is in the block around you. Open up the Bible – especially the book of Psalms and read how people expressed their thoughts in a comparable context. Start a diary, mark the days and times, we are living at an historical time.

Find a time to laugh. Find some time with God. We never realize just how much time we really have. Take advantage of every moment; every minute. May the God of peace surround you with that peace that not only surpasses our understanding, but also surpasses anything the world can throw at us.