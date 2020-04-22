By Pastor Mike Ashman

Zion Lutheran Church – Jubilee, Rural La Porte City

Dear Friends,

I am writing from what is called the darkest times in present history. Even though tomorrow’s weather will be 70 and sunny, I wish I could give a similar forecast for our world. Normally, I am a glass half-full type of person, but with every day that passes another drop falls from the glass. We are just finishing the Easter services here, putting the final touches of music.

Speaking of music, I am a child of the 60’s, 70’s and 80’s – so my taste can be quite eclectic. I remember my brothers installing an 8-track in their AMC, belting out tunes from the late sixties and early seventies. As a grad of ’83, I also caught hold a new generation of music. The other day, these haunting lyrics came streaming through my head,

“And now I’m standing on the corner

All the world’s gone home

Nobody’s changed, nobody’s been saved

And I’m feeling cold and alone …. ”

Songwriters: Frances Claire Swan/Garry Allan Frost

Chills….. a mixture of emotions as a look out my window and listen to the latest news.

A couple of years later in my musical memory, I hear the lyrics to “In the Living Years,”

“I wasn’t there that morning

When my Father passed away

I didn’t get to tell him

All the things I had to say”

Songwriters: B.A. Robertson / Mike Rutherford

If these days in which we live teach us anything, they teach us the value of human relationship, something we should not take for granted. Take very opportunity to connect and to reconnect with those who you love. We never know when it will be too late. The one thing that the virus has taught us is that time is of essence.

So, before another drop falls from my glass, we remember we still have hope. Not the false hope given by various pundits of this cure or that remedy. Our hope comes from a more reliable source, one that does not disappoint nor waver.

“My hope is built on nothing less

Than Jesus’ blood and righteousness

No merit of my own I claim

But wholly lean on Jesus’ name”

Songwriter: Edward More

Paul writes to the Romans…” hope does not disappoint us, because God’s love has been poured into our hearts through the Holy Spirit that has been given to us” (5:5) In our darkest days, in our darkest days, let us together lean on hope – because God will not disappoint nor fail.