By Pastor Mike Ashman

Zion Lutheran Church – Jubilee, Rural La Porte City

Dear Friends,

While it might seem unusual, I have been extending our Wednesday worship services on our Facebook page until things start to look better. Our people are given another opportunity to engage Jesus’ resurrection appearances which they would normally get for couple of weeks – while it remains Easter on our church calendar, the lessons move on from the resurrection. One item which is not stocked on any store shelves is hope, while hope is exactly what these narratives offer.

We have Jesus calling Mary Magdalene by her name as she was weeping beside the tomb. We need to hear that reassurance that God does indeed know us by name, that calls us when we need it the most. In these times, we truly need to be given that sense that even though we are home alone for the past few weeks we are truly never by ourselves.

We have the scene that has comes infamous for doubt. And poor, poor Thomas who has gotten so little respect from so many interpreters throughout the years. But the truth be told, Thomas is not that much different from us. We want proof; we want facts. We want answers that we can see, feel, touch, taste and hear. We want more than mere words or slogans. For the past few weeks, it has been important for us to use our computers, our phones and yes, even our pencils and paper, to keep contact with the people we love. Hopefully in the near future, we will once again be able to hold our loved ones and share all of our stories. As Jesus did with Thomas, it is important for us to share all of ourselves.

Finally, we find Jesus along the seashore shouting out to his disciples in a boat. When it comes to fishing Peter, James and John should know how it was done like the back of their hands, but this was not the Sea of Galilee. After a whole night of work, they had nothing – nothing. But with Jesus calling them to change their approach, they were able to succeed.

Later on Jesus works with Peter, three times reminding him to tend the flock. We all have days when we feel like failures, that no matter what we try (or how hard we work), we feel like nothing. When we have hit the deepest pits of our own ambition, Jesus approaches to give us hope, sometimes even a slight change. Other times like with Peter, God keeps working on us, never giving up.

May God continue to bless you with hope and peace. Mix in a little joy and laughter. But most of all, may you be surrounded with love.