By Pastor Mike Ashman Zion Lutheran Church – Jubilee, Rural La Porte City

Dear Friends,

Almost another week has passed, and if you are like us, we are taking things almost one day at a time. We are living almost in the immediate present. We look at our supply of food and then determine what we will have the following day. Meals have once again become a point if interaction – where people actually sit and converse about many things – the meaning of life, the universe and everything. And in case you did not know the answer is 32. Yes, I am a fan of the late Douglas Adams. Adams has reminded us that first and foremost that we should not take ourselves all too seriously, which means that we need to laugh at ourselves and the world around us, even during times like this.

Just the other day, I was recording our worship service with my two young assistants. I was behind the camera recording the worship services for Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday. One of the young ladies made a blooper, one that made her laugh. I just told her that I can edit the material and to start over again. While going through the editing process, I chuckled at the guffaw every time, as I was trying to determine where to cut and paste. Now her “oops” is on the cutting room floor. I should really keep it to bring her a laugh when she needs it the most.

We should also find times and places that bring us joy, rare glimpses of God’s hand here among us. On Wednesday our organist came in to work off some of her angst, to put her feelings into music. Hearing music echoing through an empty church building gave me a sense of hope. Much more than that too, as she played I recounted the verses, the words that tell “the old, old story.” Within the notes of the organist, I could hear her love, her frustration, but most of all her joy.

Finally, find a time and place of peace. I realize that I am blessed as I live out in the countryside next to the church building. While it might seem strange, where I find peace is in the small gatherings of pastors where we simply open our hearts to listening ears, a sacred time where two or three are gathered feeling the presence of God blessing our conversation. Find a place. It just needs to be special to you: a sewing room, the comfy chair with a cup of coffee before the world awakes, a small corner with a good book and/or a cat sleeping in the sun.

Most of all take care of yourself. Unwind when necessary. Give thanks. Get good rest. Eat a little junk food. Pray. Walk around the yard. Spend time with loved ones. God bless.