By Christopher Simon

Being true to yourself

“Whoever walks in integrity walks securely, but whoever takes crooked paths will be found out.” ~Proverbs 10:9 NIV

Our connection with our friends and families is so important that we are sometimes tempted to hide the truth about ourselves for fear that the truth will jeopardize that connection. We fear that if others know who we really are, their love will be withdrawn. This is not an unfounded fear, since others sometimes do withdraw their love, but a love based on lies, or based on incomplete information is hardly worth being called love.

Genuine connection with others requires having the courage to be true to yourself and to let others know who you really are. There is always a risk that others will withdraw their love, or reject us for who we really are, and that is the vulnerability of intimacy.

We make ourselves vulnerable when we disclose ourselves. Telling others our deepest, and perhaps darkest, secrets exposes us to their criticism and perhaps even to rejection and humiliation but being true to ourselves is the only way to authenticity, and to a genuine

connection with others.