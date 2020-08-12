By Christopher Simon

Relationships are malleable

“And let us consider how we may spur one another on toward love and good deeds, not giving up meeting together, as some are in the habit of doing, but encouraging one another—and all the more as you see the Day approaching.” ~ Hebrews 10:24-25 NIV

Relationships take work. Even the best of friends and the most loving couples disagree or have breaches of faith or trust which challenge their relationship. And even relationships which early on seemed perfect can develop problems.

Part of this is no doubt because people put their best foot forward early on, and may refrain from criticizing their friends early on. What this shows is that change is inevitable in a relationship (as in everything else)and that compatibility is malleable. Rather than assuming that a particular relationship can’t or won’t work, we should take a growth-oriented approach and see if we can’t make the kind of changes in ourselves that will make the relationship work.

Relationships are almost always vehicles for personal growth. We learn about ourselves, emotionally and spiritually, through our relationships. It’s almost always worth the time and effort to work at them and to realize that compatibility is malleable. It may sometimes seem easier to just go it alone, but that is a lonely proposition. Take a growth-oriented approach to your relationships, and realize that both individuals and their relationships can change.