By Christopher Simon

Getting Our Lives in Order

“I will instruct you and teach you in the way you should go; I will counsel you with my loving eye on you.” ~ Psalm 32:8 NIV

If you are unhappy with your life, or with certain aspects of it, and everyone has some area of their life that needs work, perhaps it is because you have tried to manage it by yourself. It might relieve you to know that God has a better plan for your life than you do, and it takes a lot of the pressure off ourselves when we decide to live by God’s plan.

We aren’t responsible for our being here, since none of us created ourselves, and so it shouldn’t surprise us to realize that our Creator already has a plan for us. We should of course take some responsibility for our own well-being, striving to be as happy, healthy and virtuous as possible, but putting the responsibility for our entire life and life plan on ourselves is too heavy a burden.

It is folly to try to be the engineer and director of our own lives. Many of us have lived poorly by following our own path and need some help from God to get it together. Consider God’s word as a user’s manual for how to get your life together. If you’re not sure what God has planned for you, a good place to start in the Bible is the Book of Proverbs. It is filled with Godly wisdom for living a good life.