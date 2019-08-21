By Pastor Paul Wood St. Paul United Methodist Church, La Porte City

Theirs is the Kingdom

“Blessed are those who are persecuted for righteousness’ sake, for theirs is the kingdom of heaven” ~ Matthew 5: 10

Lord, we are afraid of persecution, afraid of argument, afraid of looking a fool, afraid to stand and be counted a disciple. It is not a real fear, it is laziness. It is less trouble to be quiet, to say nothing; less trouble to be one of the crowd, even when we know that if the name of our God and everything He stands for is under attack, our silence is the loudest denial.

Lord, you taught your first disciples that they were the salt of the earth, told them not to hide their light under bushels, but to show that light, not only in words but in their lives; touch our tongues with the salt of courage, light our eyes with the lamp of truth, so that when righteousness is persecuted, we might, at whatever cost, bear witness to the love that opens the gates of the kingdom of heaven.

Show us how to delight in love, for love’s sake; how to be satisfied with giving, for its own sake; how to make sacrifices, for your sake; how to let our light shine, not on ourselves but on you, to whom we owe everything.

May those good works we are able to do be seen for what they are, reflections of your mercy, your love, your righteousness and your glory.

Blessings, Pastor Paul