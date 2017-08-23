By Christopher Simon

The Perils of Interiority

“Finally, brothers and sisters, whatever is true, whatever is noble, whatever is right, whatever is pure, whatever is lovely, whatever is admirable, if anything is excellent or praiseworthy, think about such things.” ~ Philippians 4:8 NIV

It is good to spend time each day in quiet reflection, thinking and praying about our lives. Much of our daily life is spent “inside our own heads,” though just how much varies a lot with individuals and their circumstances.

Introverts and people who live alone probably spend more time inside their own heads than extroverts and people who live with others. In any case, there are perils to reflection and interiority; quiet reflection can easily turn intobrooding over real or imagined grievances. The teacher on the way to school and the office worker on the way to work may both be imagining the difficult individuals they are sure to confront.

How much of your interior life is spent in these imaginary conflicts? While it can be helpful to rehearse the argument you plan to have with someone, these rehearsals can easily become obsessive and filled with unkind thoughts about others.

Also, do you find yourself dwelling on unchaste thoughts throughout the day? Sometimes we must make a conscious effort to clean up our interior space. We should recall Jesus’ warning that whoever is angry with his brother or sister is subject to judgement and whoever looks at a woman lustfully has committed adultery in his heart. (Matthew 5:22-28)